'Sanding Ovations' set to return to Treasure Island Beach in November

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla — For anyone who loves to form sand into different shapes or castles, there's an event coming to Treasure Island for you.
Sanding Ovations, an event that brings sand to life, is making its way back to Treasure Island Beach for two full weekends from Nov. 17-20 with an encore weekend from Nov. 26-27.
This year's theme will be "Once Upon a Time" and will also feature "exquisite sand sculptures that will transform you into a land of storybook fantasies."
Event-goers can look forward to a masterful exhibition of sand sculpting talent by sponsor sculptures created by Treasure Island's own Meredith and Dan Doubleday.
Other sculptors will be contributing to the "Once Upon a Time" theme, including:
- Sue McGrew
- Deborah Barrett-Cutulle
- Benoit Dutherage
- Abe Waterman
- Damon Meri
- Melineige Beauregard
- Fergus Mulvany
- Dan and Meredith Doubleday
- Bruce Phillips
People soaking in all the artwork will also be able to enjoy the beach food court and beer garden along with an arts and crafts marketplace.
The event is free and open to the public.
"Come see what happens when master sculptors use their imaginations and turn piles of sand and buckets of water into 'outSANDing' works of art," event leaders said in a statement.
