'Sanding Ovations' set to return to Treasure Island Beach in November

Mark your calendars for Nov. 17-20 with an encore weekend Nov. 26-27.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla — For anyone who loves to form sand into different shapes or castles, there's an event coming to Treasure Island for you.

Sanding Ovations, an event that brings sand to life, is making its way back to Treasure Island Beach for two full weekends from Nov. 17-20 with an encore weekend from Nov. 26-27.

This year's theme will be "Once Upon a Time" and will also feature "exquisite sand sculptures that will transform you into a land of storybook fantasies."

Event-goers can look forward to a masterful exhibition of sand sculpting talent by sponsor sculptures created by Treasure Island's own Meredith and Dan Doubleday.

Other sculptors will be contributing to the "Once Upon a Time" theme, including:

Sue McGrew

Deborah Barrett-Cutulle

Benoit Dutherage

Abe Waterman

Damon Meri

Melineige Beauregard

Fergus Mulvany

Dan and Meredith Doubleday

Bruce Phillips

People soaking in all the artwork will also be able to enjoy the beach food court and beer garden along with an arts and crafts marketplace.

The event is free and open to the public.

"Come see what happens when master sculptors use their imaginations and turn piles of sand and buckets of water into 'outSANDing' works of art," event leaders said in a statement.