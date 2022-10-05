Beers on the Pier returns to St. Petersburg

It's been three years since the last craft beer festival.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Museum of History's craft beer fest is back at the St. Pete Pier after three years.

More than 20 unique brewers from across the U.S. will offer samplings of their fan-favorite brews from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Museum of History located at the entrance to the St. Pete Pier.

Pre-sale tickets are already available for $40 and include unlimited tastings with the event's souvenir sampling cups. Day-of tickets will cost $45.

Beers on the Pier suspended the festival back in 2019 when construction began on the St. Pete Pier, then it was pushed back further due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, organizers are ecstatic to bring back the beer fest.

"We’re excited to partner with Yuengling and J.J. Taylor to bring about the return of Beers on the Pier," Museum Executive Director Rui Farias said. "Craft beer has a deep history in Florida – dating back to the arrival of the Spanish – it’s only fitting to share these beers in the county’s oldest museum."

Florida breweries that will be featured at the festival include Cigar City, Cycle, Keel Farms, Brew Hub, 7venth Sun, Escape Brewing and The Tank. Other breweries from Texas, Georgia, California, Michigan and more will be available.