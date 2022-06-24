Big Storm Brewing Co. creates new beer to support childhood cancer care

The local brewery is teaming up with C&C Lemonade Factory to raise money for childhood cancer with a pop-up lemonade stand.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Anyone who likes a nice pint of beer can now support childhood cancer care while drinking a brew.

Big Storm Brewing Co., a local brewery in Clearwater, is teaming up with C&C Lemonade Factory to raise money by whipping up a special-edition beer.

There will be a pop-up lemonade stand fundraiser Saturday with 8-year-old Caroline Gallagher and her sister 6-year-old Charlotte of C&C Lemonade Factory, according to a news release. To fit the vibe of citrus, Big Storm has crafted a new lemon shandy, which is a wheat ale "with a touch of citrus and...soon-to-be-released lemonade."

Anyone wanting a cup of lemon shandy or a traditional glass of lemonade can find their way to Big Storm Brewing Co., located at 12707 49th St. N. The stand will be up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All money earned will be donated to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital and Alex's Lemonade Stand. Big Storm will also be collecting donations at the bar for charity.

Caroline from C&C Lemonade Factory was originally diagnosed with leukemia at 18 months old. Six months later and her two-year-old cousin, Julia, was also diagnosed with cancer. The two battled cancer for more than two years with Caroline eventually going into remission. Sadly, Julia lost the fight.

Years later, Caroline decided to have a lemonade stand to raise money to buy toys for her friends in the hospital. That year, she raised $54 — the next year she raised more than $800. Caroline's lemonade stand has since raised thousands every year.