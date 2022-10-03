Clearwater brewery to send thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida

Tampa Bay area community members also donated food, clothing, baby products and personal hygiene products.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A brewery in Clearwater is preparing to ship thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida.

Big Storm Brewing Co. will send 4,700 gallons of water and other supplies to the survivors of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Tuesday morning.

Tampa Bay community members also donated food, clothing, baby products and personal hygiene products to be delivered with the supply of water.

Brewery co-owner L.J. Govoni is urging people to continue to donate. The list of needed items are listed below:

Water

Emergency food (breakfast cereal, granola bars, pasta, etc.)

Personal hygiene items (toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, etc.)

Baby items

Cleaning supplies

Other emergency items (batteries, sunscreen, sleeping bags, etc.)

Items can be dropped off at the Big Storm Taprooms in Clearwater at 12707 49th Street N and in Odessa at 2330 Success Drive.