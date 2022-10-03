Clearwater brewery to send thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A brewery in Clearwater is preparing to ship thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida.
Big Storm Brewing Co. will send 4,700 gallons of water and other supplies to the survivors of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Tuesday morning.
Tampa Bay community members also donated food, clothing, baby products and personal hygiene products to be delivered with the supply of water.
Brewery co-owner L.J. Govoni is urging people to continue to donate. The list of needed items are listed below:
- Water
- Emergency food (breakfast cereal, granola bars, pasta, etc.)
- Personal hygiene items (toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer, etc.)
- Baby items
- Cleaning supplies
- Other emergency items (batteries, sunscreen, sleeping bags, etc.)
Items can be dropped off at the Big Storm Taprooms in Clearwater at 12707 49th Street N and in Odessa at 2330 Success Drive.
The brewery staff plans to ship all the water and donated items to its beer distributors in Punta Gorda, Ft. Myers and Naples. Workers at those locations will then distribute the items to the communities trying to get back on their feet following the storm.