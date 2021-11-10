Everything you need to know about St. Pete Run Fest

The festival runs from Nov. 12-14 near downtown St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg's official running event is back and ready to defend its award-winning track record after the pandemic paused last year's event.

The three-day "good vibes" festival features live music, local craft beer, healthy organic food, vendors, kids' activities — and, of course, running.

More than 75 vendors, artisans and entertainers will be featured at The St. Pete Running Company Health and Fitness Expo, located in the plaza between the Mahaffey Theater and Salvador Dali Museum.

What are the different St. Pete Run Fest races?

The Regnenexx Half Marathon will happen on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 7 a.m.

Both the Rollin’ Oats Tropical 10K and the Outback Steakhouse Sunshine City 5K are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. respectively.

The Humana PeliKids one-mile race is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Runners can also compete in challenges by participating in multiple races. There's the Tortuga Triple (all 3 races), Dolphin Double (Half + 5K) and the Stingray Double Play (10K + 5K.)

Is it too late to register?

Nope! Runners can register for any of the races online through Nov. 11 and in-person on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Mahaffey Theatre Plaza.

Runners will also get t-shirts, finisher medals, and additional swag, including custom Tervis Tumblers and reusable water bottles.

Will the event help the community?

In addition to providing a much-needed economic boost to local businesses, the event is raising money for local charities.

20 cents for each mile run will be donated to the St. Petersburg Free Clinic Food Bank, with a goal of providing 5,000 meals to those in need.

Net proceeds from the Humana PeliKids one-miler will be donated to the American Cancer Society's childhood cancer initiative, Gold Together.

Sustainable St Pete is also a very important part of the race.SIngle-use plastics and styrofoam will be banned for the entire festival. In 2019, the event composted 40,000 cups and expects to do even more in 2021.

Where can I park?

Parking will be available on-site for $10 in the Mahaffey Theater parking garage. This garage is cash only and will be blocked off at certain times for the races.

People are also welcome to park in the SouthCore Parking Garage across from Al Lang Stadium and the Sundial Parking Garage just 2 blocks north of the stadium.

Street parking is also available, but the festival asks that attendees do not park on Beach Drive in order to leave spots for patrons of the businesses there.

What about COVID precautions?

Festival organizers say they are committed to putting on a safe event, following CDC, county and city guidelines. The event will adhere to all safe race requirements with contingencies for socially distanced starting times, if necessary.