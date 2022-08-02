Calling all boat lovers: Tampa Bay Boat Show to take over the Florida State Fairgrounds

The show is a free event showcasing area boat dealers and manufacturers along with the latest in boating and fishing supplies.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the boat lovers in the Tampa Bay area, there's an event coming soon that you need to make it out to!

The Tampa Bay Boat Show is making its way back to the Florida State Fairgrounds at the end of September.

Event-goers can look forward to walking around millions of dollars of inventory from the Bay's leading boat dealers. The show is a free event showcasing area boat dealers and manufacturers along with the latest in boating and fishing supplies.

Over a span of three days, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, people can look at and compare all available makes and models in one location — with pontoons, cruisers, center consoles, jet skis, exhibits and much more!

Here's the information to keep in mind:

Hours

Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost

The event is open to the public and admission is free.

Location

The Tampa Bay Boat Show will be taking place at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at 4800 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610.

There will also be a series of fishing school seminars going on with the area's top fishing guides and local experts.

"There is something for Boaters of all ages waiting for you," event leaders say in a news release. "After you have found your dreamboat explore the many exhibits of the clothing, sunglasses, boating and docking accessories and so much more."