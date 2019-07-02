ORLANDO, Fla. — It's never too early to begin planning for Halloween, right?

It's not yet Valentine's Day, but Universal Orlando is already offering buy-one-get-one-free ticket offers for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

Through June 5, fright fans can buy a Sunday-Friday Flex ticket online for one night and get a ticket for a second night free. The Flex tickets let you come any Friday, Saturday or Sunday for $81.99 per person.

The Orlando theme park is also already offering vacation packages that include hotel and day park tickets starting at $145 per person.

Find tickets and more information here.

Halloween Horror Nights returns even earlier this year on Sept. 6. Guests will experience 10 new haunted houses and five scares zones themed after fan-favorite horror movies, TV shows and original Universal stories.

Last year: Universal's Halloween Horror Nights is a love letter to 1980s horror

