Floating cinema is the perfect way to watch a movie and social distance in Florida

The big screen experience is scheduled to arrive in September.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is getting a special movie experience from "Down Under."

Australian-based event and entertainment company Beyond Cinema is planning a twist on drive-in movies by offering a boat-in opportunity in Orlando. And, the best part: it's perfect for social distancing.

The Floating Boat Cinema will be made up of 12-24 mini-boats. Each one holds no more than eight people, and you're not allowed to sit with strangers. Attendees must purchase an entire boat, so they're surrounded by just family and friends.

Movie fans can pre-register to attend a movie. If you do, you'll be among the first to hear about ticket sales.

The floating theater set-up will be in Orlando from Sept. 9 through Sept. 13.

"Movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale!" Beyond Cinemas wrote online, "There will be free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you set sail."