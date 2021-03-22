Here are the performances you can catch at the Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — The countdown is on for the Florida State Fair which opens in just one month. Eager fair-goers have already been snatching up tickets, but now we know the world-class entertainment acts that we'll be seeing this year.
In addition to food, rides and exhibitions, here's a taste of the 2021 Florida State Fair's live entertainment.
Circus & stunt shows
Daredevil Daze 2.0
America's Got Talent's father-daughter-duo Bello and Annaliese Nock perform in fast-paced acts like the globe of death, double wheel of steel and riding a motorcycle on a high wire.
Extreme Illusions
Crowd favorites Josh and Lea Knotts perform a "not-your-everyday" magic act.
Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze
An eight-person daredevil flying trapeze crew cross paths while 40 ft in the air.
Fireguy
Fireguy will show his expert skills in fire juggling, eating, breathing, and dire performing.
Mango and Dango
This duo brings acrobatics, juggling, stilt-walking and more to the stage.
Hollywood Circus
This show brings a new and modern twist to what is believed to be the "classic circus' experience.
Musical acts
Divas through the Decades
A musical tribute to some of the most influential female vocalists in American pop music: Tina Turner, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Taylor Swift, Gloria Estefan, Carrie Underwood and Beyonce, to name a few.
The Dweebs
The Dweebs family band features Michael Blue, his two sons and daughter complete with colorful costumes and crazy stage antics.
The Dennis Lee Band
Known all over the U.S. and Canada, Dennis Lee blends musical favorites, comedy, country music, old time Rock n’ Roll and patriotic numbers together.
One Man Band
Marc Dobson has led, a "sought-after strolling music and comedy show," for 31 years. His shows bring just a little bit of everything to the stage.
Animals
Gascar Crazy Animal Races
You can catch inter-species animal racing with goats, sheep, chickens, pigs and some other surprise animals.
Dark Knights
Guests will get to "feel the beat of the hooves" as you step back in time to witness a real-life jousting tournament.
Disc Connected K-9s
Sixteen World Champion Frisbee Dogs perform freestyle and choreographed moves.
For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit the Florida State Fair website.
