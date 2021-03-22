Here are the performances you can catch at the Florida State Fair

From April 22 through May 2 you can see everything from daredevil stunts to classic rock performances.

TAMPA, Fla. — The countdown is on for the Florida State Fair which opens in just one month. Eager fair-goers have already been snatching up tickets, but now we know the world-class entertainment acts that we'll be seeing this year.

In addition to food, rides and exhibitions, here's a taste of the 2021 Florida State Fair's live entertainment.

Circus & stunt shows

Daredevil Daze 2.0

America's Got Talent's father-daughter-duo Bello and Annaliese Nock perform in fast-paced acts like the globe of death, double wheel of steel and riding a motorcycle on a high wire.

Extreme Illusions

Crowd favorites Josh and Lea Knotts perform a "not-your-everyday" magic act.

Criss-Cross Flying Trapeze

An eight-person daredevil flying trapeze crew cross paths while 40 ft in the air.

Fireguy

Fireguy will show his expert skills in fire juggling, eating, breathing, and dire performing.

Mango and Dango

This duo brings acrobatics, juggling, stilt-walking and more to the stage.

Hollywood Circus

This show brings a new and modern twist to what is believed to be the "classic circus' experience.

Musical acts

Divas through the Decades

A musical tribute to some of the most influential female vocalists in American pop music: Tina Turner, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Taylor Swift, Gloria Estefan, Carrie Underwood and Beyonce, to name a few.

The Dweebs

The Dweebs family band features Michael Blue, his two sons and daughter complete with colorful costumes and crazy stage antics.

The Dennis Lee Band

Known all over the U.S. and Canada, Dennis Lee blends musical favorites, comedy, country music, old time Rock n’ Roll and patriotic numbers together.

One Man Band

Marc Dobson has led, a "sought-after strolling music and comedy show," for 31 years. His shows bring just a little bit of everything to the stage.

Animals

Gascar Crazy Animal Races

You can catch inter-species animal racing with goats, sheep, chickens, pigs and some other surprise animals.

Dark Knights

Guests will get to "feel the beat of the hooves" as you step back in time to witness a real-life jousting tournament.

Disc Connected K-9s

Sixteen World Champion Frisbee Dogs perform freestyle and choreographed moves.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit the Florida State Fair website.

