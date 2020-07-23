The deal includes a few passes for friends and family, too.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the next several weeks, veterans can take their friends and family to Busch Gardens or SeaWorld for free. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is offering the deal through its Waves of Honor program.



At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, U.S. military veterans and retired veterans get one free single-day ticket for themselves, along with three more complimentary tickets for their friends and family. Veterans can verify their identity with their military ID while buying tickets online.

SeaWorld Orlando is also offering a free single-day ticket with three companion passes for veterans. The discount also applies to Inactive Ready Reservists. The free offer can be cashed in once, then the discount drops down to 50-percent off.

The veteran must be part of the group entering the park to use the free tickets. The offer is good at Busch Gardens Tampa and SeaWorld Orlando through November 11, 2020 -- Veteran's Day. Both parks reopened on June 11, after shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

