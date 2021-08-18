The couple got engaged in 2019 and were wed in October 2020.

TAMPA, Fla. — Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson and 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost welcomed their first baby boy to the world after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

Jost announced the birth of baby Cosmo on his Instagram

Johansson, already a mother of 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, raised suspicion of pregnancy when she attended press conferences promoting her new film "Black Widow" via Zoom, the Today Show wrote.

People Magazine says Jost also hinted at the pregnancy during a stand-up performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.