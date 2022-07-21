Beautiful People: Tampa man raises money for mom's cancer treatments by baking red velvet cake

In 2018 his mom was diagnosed with cancer. As a single dad, Lewis struggled to keep up with his mom's chemo treatment bills.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We all know the Tampa Bay area is full of talented and creative people. Today I want to introduce you to a man who started baking cake for a good cause. And it's led to some sweet profits.

Anthony Lewis lost his job at a bad time in life. Lewis said from there things went from bad to worse.

In 2018 his mom was diagnosed with cancer. As a single dad, Lewis struggled to keep up with his mom's chemo treatment bills. So he came up with a really good idea.

His mom used to make Anthony this red velvet cake when he and his siblings were little and that's when Anthony thought, "why don't I learn how to make this recipe" from his mom and sell the cake to make ends meet.

After he sold one cake, he sold another. And then some more! Next thing you know people started coming back for more.

That's when Selina's Red Velvet cake was born. Anthony is now baking out of his home and has even gotten the attention of local stores and restaurants.

And there's some more great news! In 2019, Anthony's mom beat cancer.