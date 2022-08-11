Beautiful People: Tampa Bay woman changing the way students are educated by starting micro-schools

Jamie started a micro-school in her community with just one class. Now she has multiple micro-schools expanding across the Tampa Bay area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When I learned that I would be visiting a micro-school, I was curious because I'd never heard of a micro-school. That's why my first question to Jaime Manfra, who started Service Learning Micro-School, was what is a micro-school?

She told me that "research has shown that with smaller class sizes, you get a lot more accomplished with kids."

Jamie is an experienced and licensed school owner with a history of working in the primary and secondary education industry.

She started a micro-school in her community with just one class. Now she has multiple micro-schools expanding across the Tampa Bay area.

SLS is a private school K-12 with a foundation that's rooted in service to humanity. The school is Baha'i inspired which separates her schools from other private schools. It basically is steered by goals like the elimination of prejudice, economic justice, equality of men and women, a balance of science and religion, individual investigation of the truth, oneness of humanity, and unity in diversity.