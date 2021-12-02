Meet our medical expert, Dr. Michael Teng

You may have seen him on your TV answering questions about COVID-19.

That's because Dr. Michael Teng, Ph.D., is one of our local medical experts. 10 Tampa Bay has been turning to him with questions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, just who is he?

Dr. Teng is a virologist at USF Health. He is a USF Health associate professor of internal medicine with appointments in molecular medicine, pediatrics and pharmaceutical sciences. One of his main points of research is how respiratory viruses work.

In particular, his research focuses on the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that infects almost all children before age 2. He has conducted National Institutes of Health-supported research working toward a safe and effective vaccine for RSV.