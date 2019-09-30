TAMPA, Fla. — Oct. 1 marks the first day armed teachers will be allowed in Florida classrooms.

The original 'Guardian Program' rules only allowed certain school personnel or hired guards to be armed on school grounds. That was changed in the 2019 legislative session to create a cheaper option for school districts trying to comply with the law that requires an armed guard on campus during school hours.

By definition, guardians are "armed personnel who aid in the prevention or abatement of active assailant incidents on school premises."

In Florida, there are 67 county school districts. Thirty six counties are participating in the program. Seven Bay Area counties are participating: Citrus, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota. None of the seven are allowing armed teachers on campus.

11 counties in the state have expresses interested in arming teachers, although none of those districts have determined how many teachers would be trained.

Not anyone with a gun can be a guardian. A guardian must pass drug tests, psychological exams and complete 144 hours of training.

