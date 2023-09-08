From treating allergies to aiding energy, why so many are turning to IV drip therapy

"[People] may feel the benefits of the allergy drip for a couple weeks afterward."

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — From battling dehydration to boosting your vitamin intake, IV drip treatments are popping up across the Tampa Bay area.

Restore Hyper Wellness in Tampa offers customized options through a biomarker assessment, in order to “to see what your body may actually need, instead of just pumping your body with vitamins and nutrients and antioxidants that you may or may not actually use up," Katie Kupser explains. She is the regional sales and marketing manager for Restore Hyper Wellness.

"Each person’s insufficiencies may range depending on their lifestyle, depending on their genetics,” Kupser continued.

She explains each drip treatment starts off with a thousand milliliters of saline and then added ingredients from reducing cell damage to aiding in energy.

A nurse practitioner administers the drip during each session, lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

While some people are regulars, others pop in for an IV drip while they’re in town or out of interest.

“A lot of people do IV drip therapy if they’re here in town for a bachelor party or if they’re visiting family, anything like that," Kupser said.

The benefits are felt immediately for most, but the therapies are expected to pay off for several days.

“People with a lot of allergies, for example, they may feel the benefits of the allergy drip for a couple weeks afterward,” Kupser explains.