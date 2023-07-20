Sunscreen tips to stay safe from Florida's high UV index

"It only takes one bad, blistering sunburn to cause permanent damage to your skin," Dr. Miller said.

LARGO, Fla. — July is UV Safety Awareness Month. Here in sunny Florida, we’re getting exposed to strong ultraviolet radiation almost daily, which can very quickly cause damage to our skin.

Dr. Richard Miller has practiced dermatology for more than 30 years in the Tampa Bay area and knows first-hand the darker side of the Sunshine State. He says, “half the patients I see have pre-malignant skin lesions and probably 10-20 percent have skin cancer.”

The fairer your skin, the higher your risk of developing skin cancer. Protection is key to preventing damage no matter how light or dark your complexion is.

“Everybody should protect their skin. It only takes one bad, blistering sunburn to cause permanent damage to your skin,” Dr. Miller says.

He suggests using an SPF 50, reapplied every two hours. The ingredient ‘oxybenzone’ has sparked debate, over concern that it’s dangerous to a person’s health and the environment.

Dr. Miller says with that in mind, think of how often you’re applying it.

“If you’re putting sunscreen on your body every single day, you’re going to absorb more of the chemical then you have more risk,” he says.

He suggests checking the SPF ingredients and avoiding oxybenzone if you can.

“They always list the highest ingredient first, so the most concentrated ingredient. To be safe, I always recommend zinc or titanium dioxide. The molecule is so much larger, that it doesn’t absorb into the bloodstream through the skin as much,” he says.

If your hat or clothing doesn’t cover a spot, make sure you’re applying SPF there.

“Definitely the top of the ears, lots of skin cancer on the top of the ears and I see some even inside the ear," he says.