New technology could make driving through Pinellas County easier

Two major roadways in Pinellas County are getting a multi-million-dollar traffic sensor upgrade.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Growth all over Pinellas County is causing a lot of gridlock on the roads. It’s why a new plan is in the works to make things easier.

That plan includes adding technology to two major roadways, US-19 and SR-60.

According to Safe Streets Pinellas, on average, two people are killed on streets in Pinellas County every day. This is why leaders in Pinellas recently voted on a plan to move forward with an $11 million project to help drivers.

Once the plan is complete, drivers will be able to use an app that will give them real-time data on road conditions sent right to their smartphones. The app will use up-to-date data from sensors embedded in the road. Those sensors will connect to Bluetooth technology on smartphones.

The in-road technology will alert drivers and pedestrians of everything from crashes in real-time to how many seconds you’ll be waiting at the stoplight.

Funding for the project will come in part through a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.