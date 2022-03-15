Ray Lewis discusses what it was like to live, compete 'Beyond the Edge'

New captivating reality show stars Tampa Bay area native Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're a fan of reality competition series or if you're a fan of football legend and Florida native Ray Lewis, a new CBS show has both.

"Beyond the Edge" will feature nine celebrities who trade in their comfortable living to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama. All nine will face off and compete in epic adventures and endure a brutal environment pushing themselves beyond the edge.

Two of the nine competing are Bartow native and Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis and Swedish-American model Paulina Porizkova. The two sat down virtually with 10 Tampa Bay's Jabari Thomas and told us that nothing could prepare them for the jungle life.

"It was just so hard to adjust. I cannot believe we did this. I cannot believe I signed up for this. You just look around and you see all these people and you're like why did you do this. Like why are we? Black people don't go to jungles Jabari," Lewis said.

"Regardless of where we come from regardless of our race we figured it out but I'm telling you it was the craziest thing I've ever done," he continued.

"I always said natural childbirth is number one — now beyond the edges number one and childbirth has been demoted to number two," Porizkova said.

The winner of the series will have the opportunity to donate to a charity of their choice.