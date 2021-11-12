Filipino bakery opens first Florida location in Tampa Bay area

Red Ribbon Bakeshop chose Pinellas Park because of the robust and growing Filipino-American population in the area.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Mango supreme cake, ube overload, butter mamon and cheesy ensaimada are all treats you can find inside Red Ribbon Bakeshop in Pinellas Park.

The Philippines-based bakery chain will provide many Filipino-Americans with a taste of home.

The bakery opens on Friday, Nov. 11 next to Jollibee, a wildly popular Filipino fast-food chain that opened in 2020. Many have made the hours-long drive to the Tampa Bay area to get a taste of foods that are hard to find stateside.

Red Ribbon Bakeshop chose Pinellas Park to launch their 34th U.S. store because of the tight-knit Filipino-American community in the bay area.

According to the latest census data, more than 18,000 Filipinos live in the Tampa metro area. The store also provides an opportunity for others to explore Filipino culture through food.

Ahead of the bakery's opening on Friday morning, there was already a line of eager customers at three in the morning.

Special offers are available to some of the first visitors during the store's opening weekend.

The first 50 customers to spend $40 in the store on Friday will receive "One year of Sweetness" or a cake roll for every month of the year. On Friday and Saturday, the first 100 customers to spend $40 or more will get free bundles of six butter mamons, the store's most popular pastry.