These Tampa Bay area restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals

If you're looking to leave the cooking to someone else this holiday season, you're in luck.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're visiting from out of town or don't want to deal with the chaos that can be cooking a whole Thanksgiving meal, restaurants in the Tampa Bay area have your back this holiday season.

Several locations across the greater Bay area are offering Thanksgiving dine-in options or will even prepare your feast for you. All you have to do is crank up your oven and pop it in until its ready to serve.

Here's a breakdown of the options that await as you make your Thanksgiving Day plans.

Dine-in/To-go orders

Regardless of if you're hosting a large group or keeping things simple this year, Metro Diner has several options for those looking to skip out on the stress of cooking.

You can get your hands on a heat-and-serve "Holiday At Home Feast" which can serve anywhere from 1-8 people. The package comes with the choice of roasted turkey or baked ham and has plenty of fixings to pick from.

If you'd rather dine-in, Metro Diner is offering a Thanksgiving Day $16 meal of either turkey or ham, with mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread stuffing and seasonal bread pudding.

You can learn more here

Price: To-go meals vary from $16 to $115 depending on the side of the order.

Order Date: Pre-order by 7 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Pick Up Range: Nov. 23 + Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant's dining room will be open on Thanksgiving for a pre-set dinner menu. Those attending the featured menu will receive a main plate, for the table sides and a dessert.

If you'd rather focus on the turkey and leave the sides to someone else, The Capital Grille is also offering "Sides at Home." The sides serve four people and can be picked up in advance. The options include stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans and more.

You can reserve your table here or order online.

Price: The "Sides at Home" option comes with a $125 price tag, while day-of dining is $43 for adults and $15 for kids.

Pick Up Range: Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hoping to skip the stress of cooking for the family? The Columbia is offering a full, "traditional" holiday dinner for curbside pickup across the Tampa Bay area.

The feast comes with a 12-pound turkey, stuffing, loaf of fresh-baked Cuban bread, sides and more.

If you're looking for a dine-in option you can also head to any of the restaurant's locations for a Thanksgiving Day meal.

You can learn more here

Price: $175, plus tax.

Order Date: Pre-order over the phone by 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Pick Up Range: Nov. 24 at an appointed time between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The restaurant chain has a plethora of Thanksgiving Day options from dining in to bringing the holiday to your table at home. For those looking to take dinner home, you have three options ranging from a full feast that serves up to four to just picking up one side for your dinner table.

If you’d rather let Ruth’s Chris Steak House do the cooking, you can make a reservation for a $42 “traditional” three-course meal.

You can learn more here

Price: Varies based on meal selection.

Pick Up Range: Full feasts must be picked up on Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The "Sides at Home" bundle must be picked up on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This Thanksgiving you can either eat family style at Maggiano's Little Italy or bring the dining experience home. You'll need to reserve a table if dining in. According to the restaurant's website, it accepts parties as large as 12.

But if you're looking to take home a Thanksgiving bundle, you have some options. Two holiday bundles, which serve up to five people, are offered depending on if you'd rather receive a pre-prepared dinner or one that is heated and ready to serve.

You can learn more here.

Price: Ranges from $169.99 to $179.99.

Order Date: Accepting bundle orders beginning Nov. 16.

Pick Up Range: Pre-prepared bundles can be picked up from Nov. 23-24. Heated and ready-to-serve bundles will be available on Nov. 25.

Dine-In options

You can skip the prep-work and reserve your seat for an "exquisite turkey dinner" at the Tampa restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. Pre-set meals will be offered to guests dining in that includes turkey, stuffing, cranberry chutney, mashed potatoes, a bread basket and more.

You can learn more here.

Price: Day-of dining is $43 for adults and $15 for kids.

Hours: Serving from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant's Thanksgiving Celebration invites guests to dine in whether your flying solo or with the family. You can also pick something off the daily menu or indulge in the pre-set holiday meal. The holiday selection comes with a soup or salad, turkey, a range of sides and a choice of dessert.

You can learn more here.

Price: Day-of dining is $40.

Hours: Serving dinner from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Family and friends can grab a bite on Thanksgiving at five dining locations inside the Tampa Bay area casino. A signature dinner menu will be offered at each of the restaurants and seasonal treats can be snagged from Constant Grind.

You can learn more here.

Price: Pricing and selection varies by location.

Hours: Restaurants on property close between 9:30 p.m. and midnight.

Why limit your Thanksgiving Day celebrations to just one meal? The restaurant is offering both a three-course brunch menu or A la Carte dinner for the holiday.

Guests will begin with a "festive" breakfast platter before moving to their main entrée and dessert. You can view the full dinner menu here.

You can make a reservation here.

Price: Three-course brunch is $75 for adults and $35 for kids. Dinner pricing is A la Carte.

Hours: Breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Don CeSar is offering those looking to get out of the house on Thanksgiving the option of a breakfast buffet or dinner buffet. Diners will get to take in the waterfront views will chowing down on a range of menu items.

You can make a reservation read the full buffet menus here.

Price: Brunch is $88 for adults and $29 for kids. Dinner pricing is $80 for adults and $40 for kids.

Hours: Breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Delivery options

If you're concerned about getting stuck in the cramped grocery store crowd and still want to celebrate Thanksgiving at home, you're in luck.