Up to Speed: Connecting Tampa Bay area through Bike Trails

With summer around the corner, there’s a local effort underway to connect communities through biking.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla — Leaders across the Tampa Bay area are continuously working on connectivity. One of those elements includes bike trails. In the City of Tampa, one of the newest ones is called the Green Spine.

The East-West cycle track runs 3.4 miles linking North Hyde Park to Ybor City.

Mobility engineer Cal Hardie says it provides vital connections between local neighborhoods.

“This is a good example of a project that touches a few key initiatives of Mayor Jane Castor.”

These include access to more of what the city has to offer including six-foot-wide sidewalks, enhanced crosswalks and new ADA-accessible curb ramps.

The Green Spine isn’t complete yet. Crews are working to connect Nuccio Parkway in Ybor from Nebraska to 7th Ave. It’s set to be completed later this year.