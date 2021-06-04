What you need to know for Friday, June 4, 2021

Rise and shine Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning! We made it to the end of the workweek.

Plan your summer vacation 🏖️

Schools out and that means lots of families are ready to head out and take some time off.

With so many people vaccinated and restrictions loosened, many of you are ready to travel. Heading out for a trip this summer will probably put a bigger dent in your wallet than you may have been expecting.

We talked to a travel expert who shared advice on how you can keep the costs down. So, wherever you go, whether you fly or drive, you'll want to be extra, extra, prepared this year.

Celebrating Pride Month

Pride Month is officially here, and St. Pete is ready to celebrate. 🏳️‍🌈

It got started at Thursday night's PrideFest Kickoff Reception.

St. Pete PrideFest will be hosted in outdoor locations throughout the community with participation from local restaurants, cultural institutions and retail partners.

Rather than one large event, Pride will be celebrated with smaller signature events during four themed weeks: Outdoor Adventure Week, Family Week, Arts & Music Week, and Taste of PrideFest Week.

To buy tickets to PrideFest events, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit StPetePride.org.

Check out the full list of events here.

Keep the umbrellas handy ☂️

Our warm and humid pattern with afternoon showers and storms will continue for our Friday and then through the weekend.

One difference is today we will have more cloud cover around, especially during the morning hours. The chance for a few showers or storms will develop later this morning and then begin to shift inland, to the northeast into the evening.

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to near 90s.