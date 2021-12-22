Looking to keep the kids busy over winter break? Here are some things you can do around Tampa Bay

Things to do with kids over the holidays.

TAMPA, Fla. — While the kids are out of school, many parents are looking for ways to keep them busy. The weeks before and after Christmas hold a ton of excitement, but there are still days where you're looking for something to do.

"Glaser Children's Museum is one of our favorite spots for little ones. They have a gingerbread village. Take a look at this it's so cute. They can come in and build a gingerbread house out of recycled materials. And then they can continue to add to this village that's going to continue to grow throughout the season."

And Byrne says there's plenty to do for those Florida kids wanting a taste of winter.

"Two of our favorite things are right in the downtown areas. We have Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park and yes you do have to pay to ice skate, but if you just want to walk around and explore and enjoy the lights, you can do that for free and then over in St. Pete they have Winter Beach which is also free to go."

While there are plenty of places to go with your kids, some parents still have to work. Byrne says there are options for that, too.