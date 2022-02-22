'Siesta Key' set to make a return to TV

The show is making a comeback for another season on MTV.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Are you a fan of TV shows circled around breakups, makeups, drama and friendship? If you answered "yes," we got some good news for you!

The Sarasota County-based show "Siesta Key" is making a comeback for its fourth season on MTV. Make sure to mark your calendars — the new season premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 10, according to MTV.

This summer will reportedly be about change, growing up, finding yourself and deciding "who you want to hold close...and who you've outgrown."

After making its debut in 2017, "Siesta Key" has put a national TV spotlight on the Sarasota area, the Herald-Tribune reports.

For all the fans of the show, you'll see some familiar faces like Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Madisson Hausburg, Garrett Miller, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller and Sam Logan.

There will also be some fresh faces gracing the screen, as well, the Herald-Tribune says.