Restart your life at the Don CeSar? Hotel to appear in scripted tourism series streaming on Prime

The city's film commission and Visit Florida say the series is the first developed by destination marketing organizations for streaming services.

The "Pink Palace" takes center stage as the landmark location of a new streaming TV series on Amazon Prime.

The new series, filmed and set entirely in St. Petersburg and Clearwater, hopes to inspire "wanderlust" in its viewers, according to the local film commission and local and state tourism.

"Life's Rewards" will premiere May 10 on Amazon Prime. According to a release, the scripted series is the first of its kind because it was developed by destination marketing organizations for streaming services.

Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission and Visit Florida produced the series.

“Following a uniquely challenging year for the travel industry, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater is excited to embark on this new frontier of destination marketing by bringing forth compelling programming that inspires wanderlust,” Steve Hayes, president and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater said in a statement. “‘Life’s Rewards’ is an entertaining series that is both heartwarming and binge-worthy.”

A release says the series follows Dan Kinney, played by actor Sebastian Rocha, as he "adjusts to an unexpected shift in lifestyle and circumstance."

"After a business trip gone bad, Dan is forced to live off the only two assets he has left -- his unquestionable charisma and a massive cache of hotel points," the release states.

That's where the Don CeSar comes in. The release says Dan becomes stranded at the hotel, which earned the top spot in the Florida Foundation for Architecture's 2020 People's Choice Award, and must "pick up the pieces of his former life and build anew."

The Don CeSar isn't a bad place to restart your life. The historic hotel also happens to be located on St. Pete Beach, which is the No. 1 Best U.S. Beach in 2021 by TripAdvisor.

The show hopes to be more than entertaining, according to a release. It also hopes to inspire its audience to travel to the Sunshine State, promoting tourism.

Before "Life's Rewards" hits streaming services, it will premiere for a limited audience on May 1 at the Sunscreen Film Festival.

The first season will have eight 10-15-minute episodes and will be available to stream May 10 on Amazon Prime, YouTube, GoUSA TV and Places.Travel.

You can watch the official teaser trailer here, which features other iconic St. Pete locations including the Dali Museum and the Chihuly Collection at Morean Arts Center and a stop in Tarpon Springs: