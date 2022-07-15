Tom Brady on raising kids around wealth: 'Hardest thing' given different realities

Reactions were mixed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comments Tom Brady made about how he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, raised their children amid wealth drew a mix of reactions on social media.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed on Ford CEO Jim Farley's "DRIVE" podcast that the "hardest thing" is telling their kids that their reality is not the way reality really is.

He continued to say that he and Bündchen, "try to create experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through, even though they'll still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have."

Brady finishes off the topic by saying he hopes his children realize that the things he and his wife do to make their life convenient are treats, and it's not something that every kid goes through.

While some on social media viewed Brady's comments as wanting his children to remain humble even with what many would consider a wealthy lifestyle, other listeners didn't hear it that way.

Having tremendous wealth really does make parenting hard, @TomBrady. Nothing at all like parents who worry they won't make rent or be able to put food on the table bc they needed to take off from work to stay home with a sick kid. Being rich is hard.



🙄https://t.co/Z3IstI9sTo — Erika 😷💉💉💉 (@UVAHooGirl) July 15, 2022

Makes sense. Being as famous as Tom Brady will take the normalcy out of childhood for his kids. Extreme wealth helps but they will have to live in an unconventional sheltered bubble. The guy can’t exactly go to the local mall, zoo or park with his kids without getting swarmed. — Robert Davidson (@RDavidson64) July 15, 2022

Some people gave suggestions on how to approach wealth.

.@TomBrady Just saw the piece about worrying re your kids. This might be over-symplifying, but you can drive yourselves to and from the airport, clean your own house and make your own food. We do it. — Meet The Matts (@MeetTheMatts) July 15, 2022

Hi Tom @TomBrady, Just have your kids spend a couple summers working for HUD(Housing & Urban Development) in the projects. Builds character & gives them perspective. They’ll hate ya while they’re doing it, but will understand why, appreciate it & thank you later in life. — CryptoCollide (@CryptoCollide) July 14, 2022

Alongside comments on parenting, Brady has an upcoming season to worry about, as well. The last time he spoke with local media was back in early June. Here are some of the questions he answered:

On his decision to return to football for another season:

“It feels like a long time ago. A lot has happened between now and then. It was just a lot of different things. It was a while ago. I feel like I’ve kind of moved past that point, to be honest. But I’m happy I’m back with my teammates. It’s going to be a great year. We’re going to work really hard. We have high expectations for what we are trying to accomplish. We’ve got a lot of good players – it doesn’t matter much – we’ve got to go out and do it. We’ve got to go earn it. We’ve got some competitive practices coming up. I’m most excited about this team and what we can try to accomplish.”

On the potential return of TE Rob Gronkowski:

“I think it’s just, obviously, totally up to him. We’d all love to play with him, but he’s got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that. Anybody that cares about him knows that he is doing what’s right for him, which is trying to figure it out. We don’t have training camp for about six weeks, so whatever he has to do to figure it out. I think we will be hopeful if he does. And if he doesn’t, we’ve still got to go out there and figure out what to do.”

On his relationship with Senior Advisor to the General Manager and former Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and if there were any ‘substantive issues’ in their relationship:

“Zero whatsoever. He and I have a great relationship. I think that’s part of why I chose here was because of Bruce. He and I have been in incredible communication, and I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him, and that’s the most important thing. And I know how he feels about me. See, I don’t read a lot of (the rumors). There are a lot of things that aren’t right that are said.

“I think the thing is – you try and come out and respond to everything that is not right [but] we don’t have to be right very often. We just have to be right every so often these days. I think if people click on it, then you read more of it, and obviously they’re clicking on it, so it’s what people want and what is talked about. It may not be accurate and that’s OK – I don’t make every pass either. I don’t complete every pass, so I understand not everyone can get it right all of the time.”