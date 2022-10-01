Universal Orlando teases Shrek 4-D ride's replacement

The cryptic tweet was only accompanied by the message: "Lots of layers here."

ORLANDO, Fla. — What do you get when you replace an onion with a banana? That's what Universal Orlando fans are currently trying to figure out.

The Florida theme park tweeted a 10-second video showing an onion being swapped with a banana at the site of its now-closed Shrek 4-D ride with the caption "lots of layers here."

Also included in the video's name is "secret_file_dont_post.mp4."

Every day leading up to the cryptic video, Universal Orlando also posted pictures of peeled and partially eaten bananas being left around the park, with the last reading "Ok, this is getting bananas."

Lots of layers here. pic.twitter.com/5AJmEqiFRU — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 10, 2022

An onion, which is the focal point of a notoriously quoted scene from "Shrek," is a nod to the outgoing movie-based ride, but the banana has left commenters on Twitter guessing.

Some think the video hints at a Minions ride, which doesn't appear to be the most welcomed possibility, while others mention the banana could mean a Donkey Kong ride is Universal Orlando bound.