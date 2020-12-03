BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — An anonymous complaint led to a disturbing discovery at a Brooksville home.

When Hernando County Sheriff’s Animal Enforcement Officers arrived at a home on Comanche Street they were met by 20 “urine and feces soaked” Husky mixes all being kept in three kennels.

According to the animal enforcement officers, two kennels contained nine dogs, while one smaller kennel contained 2 very large dogs.

The dogs' coats and their feet were soaked with with urine and feces.

Animal enforcement officers say the owner also power washed the kennels with the dogs inside, propelling the large amount of urine and feces in the kennels all around and onto the dogs.

One particular kennel was so full animal enforcement officers say that there was “no way to escape the filth.”

Other issues the animal enforcement officers found included no food for the dogs, with the owner “refusing” to produce food.

The dogs were also not vaccinated, according to animal enforcement officers.

All dogs were taken to Hernando County Animal Services.

