Clearwater Marine Aquarium releases 5 sea turtles after successful rehab

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the return of five sea turtles to their homes in the wild this week.

Four green sea turtles and one Kemp's ridley sea turtle are headed to familiar waterways after, altogether, spending 30 months in rehabilitation at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Tri, Brussels Sprout and Garlic were returned to the east coast, Tzatziki was released at Cedar Key and Moira Rose returned home in Citrus County.

Here's a little bit about each of the sea turtles who were able to regain their health and strength.

Tzatziki 🐢

Tzatziki is the juvenile Kemp's ridley sea turtle from Cedar Key. Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the sea turtle was accidentally caught by a fisherman and ingested a fish hook on July 2, 2022. Tzatziki was released near Cedar Key on Wednesday, Aug. 10. University of Florida Marine Animal Rescue assisted with the sea turtle's return to the wild.

Garlic 🐢

Garlic is a juvenile green sea turtle that was found ashore on Daytona Beach on March 1, 2022. The sea turtle was transferred to Clearwater Marine Aquarium on March 2 from Volusia County Marine Science Center with fibropapilloma tumors, the rescue and rehabilitation center said. Garlic was also returned home near his stranding location on Wednesday.

Brussels Sprouts 🐢

Brussels Sprouts is another juvenile green sea turtle. She was found stranded on Aug. 12, 2021, at Anastasia State Park in St. John's County on the northeast coast of Florida. Clearwater Marine Aquarium received the sea turtle as a transfer from Whitney Lab on Jan. 19, 2022, where she continued her rehab care before being released on Wednesday.

Tri 🐢

Tri was entangled when he was found in Brevard County on Feb. 3, 2022. The sea turtle was transferred to Clearwater Marine Aquarium on March 2 from Brevard Zoo. Tri had to have his front left flipper amputated due to the severity of the entanglement. Before arriving, Brevard Zoo also successfully surgically removed all of his fibropapilloma tumors, Clearwater Marine Aquarium says. Tri was transferred to the Sea Turtle Preservation Society before being released on Wednesday, back in Brevard County.

Moira Rose 🐢

Lastly, Moira Rose is a sub-adult green sea turtle who was found floating offshore near Crystal River on Oct. 16, 2021, Clearwater Marine Aquarium says. She was released back in December 2021 but was found floating again near Homosassa, Florida in January and brought back to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for additional assessments. Clearwater Marine Aquarium partners from UF Marine Animal Rescue assisted with her release in Citrus County on Thursday, Aug. 11.