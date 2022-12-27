American crocodiles spotted in the Tampa Bay area

As development continues to expand in the Sunshine State, more sightings are likely.

TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach.

But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in 2022 they received two reports of crocodiles in Pinellas County, but none in the surrounding counties. However, in 2021, there was one report in Manatee County and another in Pinellas County.

Although the numbers may be small, it's still a tremendous feat because American crocodiles are a recovering threatened species native to South Florida and the Keys. They were federally listed as an endangered species in 1975, according to FWC.

"Crocodile numbers have rebounded from a few hundred individuals to as many as 2,000 adult crocodiles today," the FWC said in a statement. "The Florida population is now classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."

FWC says American crocodiles are "shy" and "reclusive." They are found in brackish or saltwater areas and occasionally freshwater due to the extensive canal system.

According to the National Park Service, South Florida is the only place in the U.S. where the American alligator and the American crocodiles coexist.

FWC says conflicts between crocodiles and people are rare in Florida, but people should still use caution when near them. They gave these tips: