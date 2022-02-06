Video shows bear taking a stroll through Haines City

At this point, the bear will not be relocated by FWC.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A black bear took a stroll Wednesday through downtown Haines City.

The police department posted video to Facebook, filmed by Jonathan Anglin, showing the large bear wandering past a building. The agency urged people not to panic because bears generally avoid people and are usually scared off by loud noises.

"But remember, bears are wild animals and should be treated with caution," the Haines City Police Department said. "Bears are very food-driven and spend a good part of their time looking for food. If you see a black bear it is likely looking for something to eat."

Police say state wildlife experts recommend against relocating any bears that haven't harmed humans. And, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission currently doesn't plan to trap this particular bear.

"Once relocated, the bear will try to return to the food source or another bear likely will take its place," the police department explained. "The best way to remove a bear from an area is to remove the food sources."

Feeding wild bears is illegal. And, wildlife officials warn not to shoot one unless it is posing immediate harm to a person.

“If you shoot a bear for any reason that is not self-defense you will get a visit from our wildlife officers and you will likely wind up in court," FWC senior wildlife biologist Rhonda Latour told Haines City PD.

On its website, FWC offers the following advice to keep bears away:

Secure household garbage in a shed, garage or a wildlife-resistant container (like a bear-resistant container or caddy ).

Put household garbage out on morning of pickup rather than the night before.

Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters.

Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing.

Encourage your homeowners association or local government to institute ordinances on keeping foods that attract wildlife secure.

Feed pets indoors or bring in dishes after feeding.

Clean grills and store them in a locked, secure place.

Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear-resistant .

Pick ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground - bears love fruit!

Screened enclosures ARE NOT SECURE and WILL NOT keep bears out.