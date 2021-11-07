Bottlenose dolphins in captivity survive an average of 12 years, report says

It's a huge difference in comparison to their life expectancy in the wild: 40 years.

Sunday, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced that its famous dolphin, Winter, was feeling sick.

The news comes a little less than a month after the movie star dolphin celebrated her 16th birthday.

Known for her role in Disney's Dolphin Tale, Winter is no stranger to life's obstacles. She has been under the care of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium since 2005 when she was rescued from a crab trap line and lost her tail flukes.

A spokesperson said Winter's caretakers noticed she "wasn't acting like her normal self" last Monday evening and realized she was showing disinterest in food. The marine rescue facility said tests are still being run on Winter, but initial bloodwork suggests she may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection.

Winter has already surpassed the average survival of a bottlenose dolphin in captivity, according to Whales and Dolphins Conservation, a nonprofit whose goal is to protect the sea animals.

A captive dolphin's average life expectancy is just shy of 13 years, according to the organization. And dolphins "who were captured from the wild survived for longer in captivity than those that were born into captivity."

The survival rate for a captive dolphin is much lower than those who live in the wild—almost 30 years off. Bottlenose dolphins who live in the wild can live at least 40 years, NOAA Fisheries reports.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrated one of its oldest dolphin's 50th birthday this Summer. PJ celebrated half a century in August after the aquarium says she was found stranded in the shallow water of Old Tampa Bay.

While Winter may be feeling under the weather, aquarium caretakers are proving her with the highest quality of care, the Aquarium says.