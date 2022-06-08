Artists with disabilities paint with Nicholas the Dolphin on World Oceans Day

The artists are part of Creative Clay, a St. Pete-based program aiming to make arts accessible for all.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — In honor of World Oceans Day, artists with disabilities got to paint with Nicholas the Dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

They spent the morning painting right in front of him to serve as inspiration for their art. A set-up was made in front of CMA's largest underwater viewing center.

It was a partnership between Clearwater Marine Aquarium's Inspires Program and Creative Clay, a St. Pete-based program aiming to make arts accessible for all.

"We want everyone to feel a part of and just to have experiences like this that enhance their art-making," Creative Clay CEO Kim Dohrman said.

Artist pieces get marketed and sold. Dohrman said it's an opportunity to see the artists engage with the community while allowing them to express themselves.

Artists like Jennifer D. said Nicholas is her favorite animal. Many couldn't stop smiling throughout their time at CMA with ocean-inspired art.

CMA's program works with organizations and people who feel a special connection to rescued animals. For instance, Winter the Dolphin's tale inspired many of the artists involved.

"Many of them have seen the movie and feel really connected with her story, as well as a lot of other animals with disabilities and have this backstory," studio manager Coral Walden said.

It's also a chance for artists' work to get marketed and sold in their own gallery or different exhibits. It's one of the most rewarding parts of the job, Dohrman said.

Walden said often times people ask the artists about their disabilities first, but she encourages others to go beyond that.