Scientists figure out how snakes can fly

TAMPA, Fla. — As if snakes weren't scary enough, imagine what it would be like if they could fly.
Well, sort of.
Researchers published an article in Nature Physics explaining how snakes could use their bodies to glide through the air after they leap from trees.
The snakes are known as Chrysopelea paradisi, and they live in the trees of South and Southeast Asia. Sometimes, to get to other trees, they will launch themselves into the air and glide down.
Scientists from Virginia Tech put motion-capture tags on seven snakes. Then, they watched the snakes on high-speed cameras as they flew across a four-story theater.
You can find the entire study here.
- New coronavirus numbers: Florida adds another 6,093 new cases
- What new Florida laws go into effect on July 1
- Growing number of children in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties test positive for COVID-19
- Human remains found during search for missing solder Vanessa Guillen
- Where can I get a COVID-19 test on Tampa Bay?
- Tampa family finds gator with missing limbs on their front porch
- Zip codes with the most coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter