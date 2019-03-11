MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are puzzled about how an alligator ended up frozen in a plastic bin.

CBS affiliate WDJT-TV reports neighbors couldn’t believe it until they saw it with their own eyes.

“I said, you’re joking!” Michael Pullian told WDJT. “So, I went outside and looked, and it was a doggone gator out there!”

Pullian said he estimates the alligator to be 3-4 feet long.

“So that’s a big gator! How did it get back there, we don’t know,” Pulllian said.

American alligators can be found in the coastal wetlands of the U.S. Southeast, as far north as North Carolina and as far west as eastern Texas, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

How an alligator ended up so far north when overnight temperatures average in the low 20s is anyone's guess.

“Watch out when you take the garbage out, no telling what’s lurking out there!” Milwaukee resident Tracy Steed told WDJT.

This is not the first time an alligator was spotted in the Great Lakes region. Over the summer, the city of Chicago had “gator fever” when a 5-foot gator, who was given the name “Chance the Snapper” was causing havoc in Chicago’s Humboldt Park.

The city brought in a gator trapper from Florida to catch the gator, which was likely somebody’s pet.

