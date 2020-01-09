x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Animals

Guide dogs deliver smiles to caregivers at Sarasota hospital

After more than six months caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, these caregivers got some needed puppy love.
Credit: Daisey Charlotte

SARASOTA, Fla. — Who doesn't want (and need) some puppy love?

Caregivers at the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota have been on the front lines of COVID-19 since the pandemic first reached Florida more than six months ago. In fact, the first patient in the state of Florida diagnosed with coronavirus was successfully treated at the hospital, a representative said. 

Since then, caregivers have tirelessly worked to help and treat those diagnosed with COVID-19. Because of all the caregivers have done and continue to do for patients, the hospital wanted to show appreciation and "give them an uplifting break from their important work." 

Ambassador dogs from the Southeastern Guide Dogs, along with their volunteer handlers, delivered smiles and tail wags to caregivers Tuesday. 

Credit: Daisey Charlotte

During the caregivers' lunch break, they were able to spend some quality downtime with the sweet dogs and recharge a bit. There were a lot of smiles behind the masks.

Credit: Daisey Charlotte

The dogs, accompanied by their handlers, provided their love and affection outside the hospital in order to maintain proper safety guidelines.

RELATED: Mother dog ‘adopts’ orphaned kittens after losing her puppies after birth

RELATED: Rare sea turtle gets fishing hook removed from its mouth

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter