Guide dogs deliver smiles to caregivers at Sarasota hospital

After more than six months caring for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, these caregivers got some needed puppy love.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Who doesn't want (and need) some puppy love?

Caregivers at the Doctors Hospital of Sarasota have been on the front lines of COVID-19 since the pandemic first reached Florida more than six months ago. In fact, the first patient in the state of Florida diagnosed with coronavirus was successfully treated at the hospital, a representative said.

Since then, caregivers have tirelessly worked to help and treat those diagnosed with COVID-19. Because of all the caregivers have done and continue to do for patients, the hospital wanted to show appreciation and "give them an uplifting break from their important work."

Ambassador dogs from the Southeastern Guide Dogs, along with their volunteer handlers, delivered smiles and tail wags to caregivers Tuesday.

During the caregivers' lunch break, they were able to spend some quality downtime with the sweet dogs and recharge a bit. There were a lot of smiles behind the masks.

The dogs, accompanied by their handlers, provided their love and affection outside the hospital in order to maintain proper safety guidelines.

