Rare sea turtle gets fishing hook removed from its mouth

A fisherman who accidently caught the animal brought it to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for treatment.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — "Heath" the sea turtle is resting comfortably after an unpleasant encounter with a fishing hook.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium says its veterinary team was able to remove the hook from the animal Sunday, with no major surgery necessary.

A fisherman caught the turtle -- a critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle -- near Hudson, Florida, and did the right thing by cutting the line, said John Curry, the CMA's rehabilitation and medical care manager in a video.

There was a bit of line left on the hook, which was helpful for the staff to grab onto while they removed the hook from the turtle's mouth, Curry added.

"Everything is looking good for the animal, hopefully, within a few days he'll be back out in the water being able to swim and eat and everything, and then we'll go from there," Curry said. "Hopefully, he'll be a very positive release candidate."

Guests to Clearwater Marine Aquarium can see several animals currently in rehabilitation, with many of them recovering from various issues and injuries.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Kemp's ridley is the smallest species of sea turtle whose only major nesting area is on Mexico's Gulf coast.

