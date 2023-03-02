Harriet, come home: Beloved Southwest eagle still missing after several days

M15 is making Harriet proud by making sure both eaglets thrive under his care.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the days continue to pass since the last time beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest, the bird-loving community only grows more worried.

With the momma bird missing since last week, M15 has been stepping up to the plate with taking care of the eaglets – E21 and E22. He has even managed to bring food to the nest.

"This guy deserves 'Dad of the Year' award," a tweet from the SWFL Eagle Cam reads. "Both eaglets continue to thrive thanks to M’s strength & perseverance. We know Harriet would be proud."

It's "very difficult" for one eagle to raise the young alone and success stories are not that common – but it's not impossible. M15 is said to be doing his very best to give both eaglets enough food during the day.

"He isn’t used to not having a mate to care for the young," owners said in a previous post. "He is used to having his own time away from the nest – and it is amazing how he has quickly changed that behavior."

On Monday, the people behind the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam explained the momma bird hasn't been seen on camera since Thursday afternoon. She had been vocalizing at intruders in the area before she left.

The disappearance has sparked conversation in the community, with loyal viewers creating flyers to plaster on social media hoping for Harriet's return.

"Egg 1" was laid on Nov. 29 and "Egg 2" on Dec. 2. Harriet and M15 took turns patiently incubating the eggs until both eaglets hatched.

The pair successfully raised two eaglets last year garnering a lot of attention from the public, who loves to see the live cams of the tiny birds growing and thriving.

"Emotions are high and the outcome of our beloved eagle family is uncertain," a previous post read. "Please be assured we all want the best for this eagle family; but we need to remember the final outcome as to what will be done rests with the proper authorities."