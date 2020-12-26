Famous Southwest Florida eagle lays two new eggs

Harriet and M15 now have precious cargo in their nest.

FLORIDA, USA — After a year of ups and downs for Harriet and M15 of the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera, the duo is closing out 2020 with two new eggs.

While the eagles have caught the attention of Floridians, and others alike, for quite some time, Harriet and M15's triumph over the last 13 months has hit a different note.

In Nov. 2019 Harriet laid her first two eggs of the season. Sadly, the second egg never hatched, and E14 died after capturing the hearts of viewers across the country.

A necropsy revealed the famous eaglet had died of rat poisoning after it kept its blood from clotting when E14 broke its wing.

But that did not stop Harriet and M15 who welcomed eaglets E15 and E16 earlier this year. And now, as nesting season is upon us, it's time to keep our eyes glued to the eagle cams once again.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera, the first addition to the nest came with Egg 1 on Dec. 16 and Egg 2 three days later on Dec. 19.

Harriet has begun incubating the eggs and will continue to do so for the next 30 to 35 days.

"She settled in to incubate both of her perfect Eggs after allowing a glimpse. Harriet rested well with M15 guarding them from above," the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera wrote in their updates.

"The journey begins as Mom and Dad care for their treasured Eggs with the hopes of presenting new life in the pasture."

You can keep up with Harriet, M15, and their eggs through live cameras:

