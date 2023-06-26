Meet Skipper: The 13-week-old guide dog now in training at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

The furry friend will live and train with the hospital staff until she is around 12-14 months old.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — Staff at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital welcomed a black Labrador retriever from Southeastern Guide Dogs as its new puppy in training, a news release from the hospital explains.

On a typical day at the hospital, nursing students are doing clinical rotations and internal medicine residents are preparing to work – but now, a new breed of helper is about to clock in.

Leaders at the hospital are now puppy raisers after 13-week-old Skipper was introduced.

Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Bocker, M.D. and Chief Operations Officer Kelly Malloy are the ones raising Skipper, the release explains.

The hospital leaders take turns bringing the puppy to work and after work, she goes home to live with them.

“We work in a busy and stressful environment. Having Skipper here lightens our days," Bocker said in a statement. "She is not visiting our patients, because she is a guide dog in training, but there are so many smiles when Skipper visits our caregivers. This is a great environment for her to learn socialization.

"She is very smart, loves tummy rubs and sleeping under our desks."

At her young age, Skipper is learning how to navigate in busy places like hallways along with sitting, walking and staying. She's also being taught how to enter an elevator and how to deal with "copious requests for puppy kisses from caregivers."

The furry friend will live and train with the hospital staff until she is around 12-14 months old.

The hospital says the goal is for Skipper to be a guide dog, service dog or skilled companion dog to help people with vision loss, veterans or children.

“Puppy raisers play an integral role in the lives of our dogs and even into the lives of the people who ultimately become their match,” Leslie Shepard, director of puppy raising Services of Southeastern Guide Dogs, said in a statement. “It is an incredibly rewarding experience and a great opportunity for co-workers, friends, or families to be a part of something that is meaningful, rewarding, and fun.”