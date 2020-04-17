ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A pride of lions at one South African national park is taking advantage of the lack of tourists to do some exploration and catch up on sleep.

Kruger National Park shared pictures of a napping pride of lions Wednesday on Twitter, captured by Ranger Richard Sowry.

The majestic animals typically keep to a portion of the park not accessible to tourists, but with the coronavirus keeping their doors closed, the lions decided to see what else the park has to offer.

The group trekked from Kempiana Contractual Park to the Orpen Rest Camp and found a warm section of tar road, typically packed with tourists, to catch some z’s. Thankfully, Sowry was ready to snap some incredible pictures.

The pride of about a dozen lions cozied up to each other, some with their paws resting on each other’s backs.

Speaking to the BBC, Sowry said he had to approach the lions by car instead of on foot to not scare them away.

"Lions are used to people in vehicles," Sowry explained to the outlet. "All animals have much more of an instinctive fear of people on foot, so if I had walked up they would never have allowed me to get so close."

The 7,580-square-mile park has been open to the public since 1927 but had to close to the public last month due to the coronavirus. The only people currently allowed in the park are essential staff.

But, the closure has not stopped the animals from having their fun.

"Kruger is a very wild place," Sowry said to BBC. "It has been wild and it is still wild."

Wild dogs took advantage of the park's empty golf course, both running around and relaxing on the green -- an unusual sight, according to the park. Then, two elephants went head to head in a tussle and one curious big cat took a selfie. Check it out:

