Clearwater Marine Aquarium's newest dolphin gets a name

Welcome to Tampa Bay, Hemingway!

CLEARWATER, Fla. — He's one of the newest residents at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium got a name on Monday.

It's Hemingway!

The new 26-year-old male dolphin was rescued in late July 2019 in the Florida Keys by Dolphin Plus Marine Mammal Responder.

He was found stranded and weak in shallow waters. He was taken to the SeaWorld Orlando Rescue facility, where he was treated for pneumonia and significant weight loss.

The aquarium received more than 10,000 name submissions from folks across the country. The Animal Care Team narrowed it down to two and Nicholas picked the winner: Hemingway.

Nicholas. is famous for predicting the winners of 9 out of 16 sports match-ups, most recently, accurately picking the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2020 Super Bowl.

