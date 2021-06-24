Happy birthday, Nicholas the dolphin!

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's that time of the year!
Clearwater's very own Nicholas the dolphin turned 19 years old on Thursday.
Nicholas is one of the marine aquarium's four male dolphins and is the second-oldest.
The bottlenose dolphin was only a 6-month-old calf when he and his mother were found stranded near Gibsonton, Florida on Christmas Eve of 2002 and then transported to Clearwater Marine Aquarium .
In honor of the duo being found during the holiday, his mother was named Noelle, and he was given the name Nicholas. Both dolphins were found with third-degree burns and Noelle was believed to have a respiratory illness. She passed away on December 27, 2002.
The aquarium became Nicholas' permanent home, and he now spends his days being well-known for his ability to select the winners of sports match-ups which is part of his enrichment.
- New video shows Miami high-rise building partially collapse; 1 dead, 35 rescued
- First Lady Jill Biden will attend Lightning vaccination event Thursday in Tampa
- Police: Officer shot in the head in Daytona Beach
- Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 attack; will cooperate
- Catch the Strawberry moon tonight, the last Supermoon of 2021
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter