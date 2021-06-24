Happy birthday, Nicholas the dolphin!

The 6-month-old calf that was rescued in Gibsonton, Florida with his mom in December 2002 is now 19 years old.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's that time of the year!

Clearwater's very own Nicholas the dolphin turned 19 years old on Thursday.

Nicholas is one of the marine aquarium's four male dolphins and is the second-oldest.

LIVE: Happy 18th Birthday to Nicholas, our rescued dolphin! Join us as we celebrate with him! 🎂 Posted by Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The bottlenose dolphin was only a 6-month-old calf when he and his mother were found stranded near Gibsonton, Florida on Christmas Eve of 2002 and then transported to Clearwater Marine Aquarium .

In honor of the duo being found during the holiday, his mother was named Noelle, and he was given the name Nicholas. Both dolphins were found with third-degree burns and Noelle was believed to have a respiratory illness. She passed away on December 27, 2002.

The aquarium became Nicholas' permanent home, and he now spends his days being well-known for his ability to select the winners of sports match-ups which is part of his enrichment.