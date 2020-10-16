Clearwater Marine Aquarium unveils expanded dolphin viewing spaces and experiences

The new additions are part of the $80 million expansion of the aquarium, which began with a new dolphin habitat that opened in July.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As Clearwater Marine Aquarium's expansion continues, on Friday it unveiled a revamped guest area, including new dolphin viewing spots and experiences.

The new area is five times the previous guest space and includes a new gift shop, a cafe, an expanded ticketing area and an above-water viewing of the dolphin habitats in front of Clearwater Bay.

The new addition is part of the aquarium's $80 million expansion and comes after the new 1.5 million-gallon dolphin habitat opened in July. That habitat is home to rescued dolphins Winter, Hope and PJ in the main pool and Nicholas and Hemingway in the viewing pool.

Friday through Sunday is the aquarium's Opening Weekend Celebration to show off its new space and experiences. Activities include pop-up shops with local artists and education stations to learn more about marine conservation from local groups.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be meet and greets with "Dolphin Tale" star Nathan Gamble, who played Sawyer in the movie about Winter's rescue.

The Opening Weekend Celebration is included with regular admission.

Find more information and buy tickets here.

What other people are reading right now: