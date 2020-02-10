Nicholas the dolphin predicts NBA Finals champ

Recently, he has correctly predicted the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and the Washington Nationals winning the World Series.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat gets underway Friday, one dolphin in Florida has put his fin, well nose, behind the winner already.

On Wednesday, Nicholas the dolphin, a resident at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, predicted the Lakers to emerge victorious as NBA Finals champs.

He was presented with two basketballs, each with a team's name, and nudged who he thought the winner would be with his nose.

Nicholas has an uncanny ability to predict champions across the world of sports. Most recently, he chose the winner of the 2020 Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2019, he correctly predicted the Washington Nationals would win the World Series.

This will be his 17th champion pick. Out of the previous 16 picks, he's been right nine times. Not too shabby.

Nicholas was rescued in 2002 just before Christmas after he was orphaned around the age of six months. He's been living at the aquarium ever since.

You can watch the full video of him making his pick here.

