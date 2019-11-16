TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park is treating two manatee calves that were found with no mom.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission brought in the calves this week after they saw the calves were very thin.
ZooTampa has not said where they were found.
The calves will stay at the Manatee Critical Care Center to get fluids and nutritional support, ZooTampa said in a Facebook post. They hope to release the calves back to the Florida waters.
About a third of manatee deaths in Florida are attributed to watercraft accidents and collisions, according to FWC.
