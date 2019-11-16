TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park is treating two manatee calves that were found with no mom.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission brought in the calves this week after they saw the calves were very thin.

ZooTampa has not said where they were found.

The calves will stay at the Manatee Critical Care Center to get fluids and nutritional support, ZooTampa said in a Facebook post. They hope to release the calves back to the Florida waters.

About a third of manatee deaths in Florida are attributed to watercraft accidents and collisions, according to FWC.

RELATED: It’s manatee season: Boaters beware

RELATED: Red tide still a problem for parts of Florida's Gulf Coast

ZooTampa at Lowry Park We received two orphaned manatee calves this week from MyFWC Florida... Fish and Wildlife . The manatees were found with no mom in sight and appeared very thin; therefore, they were brought to our David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center for fluids and nutritional support.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter