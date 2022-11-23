Meet Panda: Dog found abandoned in garbage can up for adoption

Panda is currently recovering and staying with the Orange County Animal Services.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A dog was found trapped inside a garbage can by a person working with Orange County Animal Services.

After she got cleaned up and treated for her injuries, the dog was given the name Panda voted by the people in the community. And now, Panda is on the last step of heading back to the real world.

The Orange County Animal Services said in a Facebook post that Panda is up for adoption and is looking for a family that will treat her with unlimited love and care.

"There's a lot we don't know about her, but her scars fill in some of those blanks, and tell enough of a story," the agency wrote in its post. "We know she hasn't had it easy. We also know she seeks out love; it calms her to be touched and spoken to."

Panda has spent time with her foster parents and will be doing so again on Thanksgiving Day. Orange County Animal Services says they hope the scarred but kind dog will be in a caring home in time for the remaining holidays.

"When she was found, she was shaking from the cold, starving, and hurt," the agency said. "We're hoping to erase those memories, and rewrite her story. We're hoping that Panda will get to spend this Christmas safe and warm inside her own home."