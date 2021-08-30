Pasco County Animal Services take in rescue dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ida's path

Catastrophic flooding and power outages are continuing to impact Mississippi.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Ahead of then-Hurricane Ida's arrival in Mississippi, one animal shelter received a lending hand from Pasco County to help evacuate the animals in its care.

About 20 dogs arrived in the Tampa Bay area Monday to escape the perils of catastrophic storm surge and power outages impacting Gulfport, Mississippi.

"The shelters try to network with their partners to get animals out of their shelter so that they can withstand the hurricane and not have any, you know, loss of life for the animals," Pasco Animal Services Director Mike Shumate said.

Several of the animals were also transferred from animal services to neighboring rescues in the Sunshine State.