Welcome to the family: Pasco County Sheriff's Office introduces new therapy K-9 Tacoma

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The K-9 family over at the Pasco County Sheriff's Office just got a little bit bigger with the newest addition to the team making his way into the public eye.

The sheriff's office announced its new Animal-Assisted Therapy (AAT) K-9 Tacoma to the world bright and early Wednesday morning. Tacoma is a three-year-old chocolate Lab that was rescued from an animal shelter in Brevard County.

What did the mighty pup do while in the southern county? He trained as part of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Paws & Stripes program which inmates at the local jail "learn valuable life skills while training shelter dogs..."

The K-9 is certified as an American Kennel Club (AKC) Good Citizen and is also certified as a law enforcement investigative therapy dog.

Dep. Chris Miller is the lucky handler of K-9 Tacoma, who now is his second partner alongside K-9 Buster.

The newest addition marks the fourth therapy K-9 at the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, where he is assigned to the Community Engagement Bureau. Tacoma is said to already enjoy meeting people at community events.

"Therapy K-9s are an important part of PSO's K-9 unit, as they bring calm to tense calls and a smile to those in a moment of need," sheriff's office leaders wrote in a news release.

Funds for AAT K-9 Tacoma were donated by Wesley Chapel Toyota — and yes, he was named after the Toyota Tacoma truck.

Welcome to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office team, K-9 Tacoma!